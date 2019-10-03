‘Umi no Sachi’ to Feature L.A.’s Top Sustainable Seafood Restaurants

“Umi no Sachi: The Bounty of the Ocean” will be presented on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Los Angeles River Center & Gardens, 570 W. Avenue 26, Los Angeles.

Join Little Tokyo Service Center and the Natural Resources Defense Council-Los Angeles for an evening of great food from L.A.’s top sustainable seafood restaurants. Chefs from the restaurants Holbox, Azay, Mama Musubi, Ise-Shima, Heirloom LA and others will showcase their best sustainable dishes while sharing how their practices help protect our oceans.

Seafood is a vital part of Japanese and Japanese American culture, and today there is a growing movement to embrace seafood sustainability. At the same time, the Japanese traditional culture has practices to share and contribute to the sustainable movement, e.g., introducing a diversity of seafood, not wasting and eating the “whole” fish while preserving the freshness of seafood.

LTSC has been making positive change for people and places for more than 35 years. NRDC-Los Angeles is composed of more than 30 staff who work on environmental issues in Los Angeles and the greater Southern California region.

Your ticket is good for unlimited food tastings and drinks. Space is limited. Must be 21 and over to attend. Individual tickets are $250 ($175 is tax-deductible). For reservations, click here.

If you are unable to attend but would like to make a tax-deductible donation to LTSC and NRDC, click here.