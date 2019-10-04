Where’s Warigami?

For those who watched the two-hour supernatural drama “Warigami” on Sept. 15 and are wondering where to find subsequent episodes, the series has moved online for free, at www.cwseed.com. The Canadian-produced show stars Emily Piggford (left) as Wendy Ohata, who has made the startling realizations that she has a twin brother (Kai Bradbury) and that she’s a kami-jin – a descendant of an ancient Japanese people who can turn paper into deadly weapons. Above, she hides from a kami-jin warrior named Sadako (Miho Suzuki), who is hunting her down for unknown reasons.

Tags