Women Entrepreneurs Highlighted at Asian Small Business Expo

Trisha Murakawa, Patricia Perez and Lindy Huang Werges will lead a discussion on starting and sustaining a woman-led business on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the 20th annual Asian Small Business Expo, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Quiet Cannon Conference & Event Center, 901 Via San Clemente, Montebello.

“Conquer the Game: What It Takes to Sustain and Build a Woman-Led Business” will take place from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Other workshops will cover franchise opportunities and accessing capital for your small business.

Murakawa, principal of Murakawa Communications, has more than 20 years of experience in strategic communications, public affairs and project management, focused on construction, community planning and transportation sectors. Projects her firm is currently working on include the Metro First/Central Station Improvement Project and Safe Sidewalks LA.

Perez has started several businesses, including Genever Bar and 310 Coffee Company, and is the president of Pho Show. She also serves on the board of California Restaurant Association, and participates as a member of the Star Legacy Foundation.

Huang Werges is president and co-founder of Zen Yoga Strap, Inc. and is senior vice chair of Women’s Business Enterprice Council-West, which seeks to identify, engage and mentor women-owned businesses.

The Asian Small Business Expo is the only business-to-business expo that engages the Asian business community and brings this growing economic force into the mainstream to connect and utilize your company and its services.

With more than 40 exhibitors, the free expo is an opportunity to network and learn about new business services and methods. For more information, visit www.apisbp.org or email [email protected].