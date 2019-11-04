A Celebration of Bishops

Front row (from left) Bishop Robert T. Hoshibata, Bishop Roy I. Sano and Bishop Grant J. Hagiya were honored at a gathering of clergy at the National Japanese American United Methodist Clergy/Laity Convocation held last weekend in Los Angeles. Three UMC churches — Centenary, West Los Angeles and Torrance Faith — hosted the convocation. The theme was “Learning from the Past, Living in the Present and Building for the Future.” A luau to celebrate the bishops’ episcopal leadership was held on Oct. 19 at the Ken Miller Recreational Center in Torrance.

