A Meeting with the Consul General

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger met with newly arrived Consul General of Japan Akira Muto on Oct. 30 in her office to discuss economic development and the importance of trade and cultural exchange between the county and Japan. Barger represents the 5th District, which includes 22 cities and 87 unincorporated communities. The Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles serves the state of Arizona and Southern California (Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties). (Office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger)

