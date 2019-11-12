A WWII Love Story

“Sophie and the Rising Sun” (2016), directed by Maggie Greenwald, will be screened on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo.

Set in the autumn of 1941 in Salty Creek, a fishing village in South Carolina, this film tells the dramatic story of interracial lovers swept up in the tides of history. As World War II rages, a wounded stranger, Mr. Ohta (Takashi Yamaguchi), appears in town under mysterious circumstances. Sophie (Julianne Nicholson), a native of Salty Creek, quickly becomes transfixed by Mr. Ohta and a forbidden courtship blossoms.

When Pearl Harbor is bombed, a surge of misguided patriotism and bigotry sweeps through the town, threatening Mr. Ohta’s life. A trio of women, each with her own secrets — Sophie, along with the town matriarch and her housekeeper — rejects law and propriety, risking their lives with their actions.

Q&A with Yamaguchi, producer Nancy Dickenson and impact producer Nancy LaPook Diamond after screening.

Included with museum admission but RSVPs recommended. Info: (213) 625-0414, www.janm.org.