“The Grassroots Redress Movement: A Conversation with Activists Then and Now,” was at the Japanese American National Museum’s Tateuchi Democracy Forum. The panel discussion and book-signing celebrated the publication of “NCRR: The Grassroots Struggle for Japanese American Redress and Reparations,” which tells the story of the National Coalition for Redress/Reparations, now known as Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress. Long-time activists recalled the redress campaign of the 1980s while younger activists spoke of being inspired by the success of that campaign as they take on today’s civil rights issues. Clips from the 1981 Los Angeles hearings of the Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians were shown.

Standing, from left: Joy Yamaguchi, Richard Katsuda, Sean Miura, Kristin Fukushima, Tony Osumi. Seated, from left: Jim Matsuoka (who was in camp as a child), Kathy Masaoka, June Hibino, Miya Iwataki, David Monkawa, Guy Aoki, Mike Okamura.

Photo by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo