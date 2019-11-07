Anime Feature ‘Konosuba’ Screening on Nov. 12, 14

Crunchyroll Movie Night presents “Konosuba — God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! — Legend of Crimson” at selected theaters on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. (subtitled).

The life of Satou Kazuma, a video game-loving shut-in, should have ended when he was hit by a truck, but through a twist of fate, he ends up reincarnating in another world — and dragging the troublemaking goddess, Aqua, the wildly dorky mage, Megumin, and the unrelentingly delusional lady knight, Darkness, with him.

Now, the Crimson Demon village that Megumin and Yunyun are from is facing a threat that could mean its end. Kazuma and his gang follow Yunyun, who returns to the Crimson Demon village intent on saving it… when they are faced with their greatest threat yet! What will become of the unremarkable adventurer Kazuma’s life in another world?

This exclusive event will feature special video commentary from the main voice actors of “Konosuba.”

For theater locations and reservations, go to: www.fathomevents.com