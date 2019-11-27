Annual Festival at Maryknoll on Dec. 8

Join the fun at St. Francis Xavier Chapel Japanese Catholic Center’s annual festival on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A mochitsuki demonstration and craft fair is featured from 11 a.m. Stop by to eat at the food booths handled by the Maryknoll Karate Club, Maryknoll Boy Scout Troop 145 and SFXC Auxiliary. See demonstrations by the Maryknoll Karate Club and Boy Scout Troop 145, Kenshokai iaido group, and SoCal Kendo Association.

Enjoy performances by Cold Tofu and Kikuta Kai Japanese Folk Dance. Join Rev. Doan Hoang for karaoke from 11:30 a.m. A special Japanese dye class will be demonstrated by Setsuko Hayashi of Hayashi Textile Dye from 12 to 2 p.m.

There will be info tables from the St. Vincent De Paul Society, Knights of Columbus, The Rafu Shimpo, Little Tokyo Service Center, Neighborhood Council, Nikkei Progressives, Metro, and others.

The Maryknoll Homecoming Committee is looking for Maryknoll School alumni, parents, teachers and friends. Get info about the upcoming reunion in October 2020.

SFXCJCC is located at 222 S. Hewitt St. (between Second and Third streets) in L.A.’s Little Tokyo/Arts District. For more information, call (213) 626-2279 or visit: https://www.sfxcjcc.org/