Asian Cultural Festival at Aquarium of the Pacific

LONG BEACH — The annual Autumn Festival, a celebration of Asian culture, will be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way in Long Beach.

Delve into the arts, cuisines, cultures, and marine environments of Asia during the 15th anniversary of Autumn Festival, which highlights the traditions of Japan, China, Korea, and the Philippines through a weekend of learning opportunities and family entertainment celebrating the rich diversity of Asian and Asian American cultures.

Schedule of events:

Saturday, Nov. 16

10:15 a.m.: Children’s cultural storytelling by Ryujin Taiko

10:40 a.m.: Chinese lion dance and kung fu demonstration by Northern Shaolin Kung Fu

11:45 a.m.: Chinese teapot balancing and changing faces by Wei Zhong

12:20 p.m.: Malaya Filipino American Dance Arts

12:30 p.m.: Arthur Nakane, one-man band

12:55 p.m.: Drumming by Ryujin Taiko

1:40 p.m.: Heritage Award ceremony honoring Wendy Fujihara Anderson of Autumn Festival partner WOW! Event Productions

2:30 p.m.: Japanese folk dance by Minyo Odori Kotobuki no Kai

3:10 p.m.: Korean dance by Lee Young Nam Dance Company

3:30 p.m.; Arthur Nakane, one-man band

4 p.m.: Chinese music — fusion duet by Bei Bei and Jon Monter, presented by Sino-U.S. Performing Arts Organization

Sunday, Nov. 17

10:15 a.m.: Children’s cultural storytelling by Ryujin Taiko

10:40 a.m.: Chinese lion dance and kung fu demonstration by Northern Shaolin Kung Fu

11:45 a.m.: Chinese teapot balancing and changing faces by Wei Zhong

12:20 p.m.: Drumming by Yuujou Daiko

12:30 p.m.: Arthur Nakane, one-man band

12:55 p.m.: Filipino folk dance by Kayamanan Ng Lahi Philippine Folk Arts

1:40 p.m.: Karate demonstration by Matsubyashi Shorin-ryu of Little Tokyo

2:30 p.m.: Japanese dance by Bando Ryu: Kyo no Kai, Nakamura Gankyo

3:10 p.m.: Drumming by Daion Taiko

3:30 p.m.: Arthur Nakane, one-man band

4 p.m.: Korean dance by Kim Eung Hwa Korean Dance Academy

Cultural demonstrations and exhibits include kimekomi dolls by Kanesaka Yukari Kai, sumi-e (calligraphy) and East West Discovery Press.

Crafts for children of all ages by Origami Magic, Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles, and Sino-U.S. Performing Arts Organization (Saturday only).

Free with general admission. Free for members. Members’ guests receive 20 percent off admission.

For more information, call (562) 590-3100, ext. 0, or visit http://aquariumofpacific.org.