BREAKING NEWS: Police Identify Nikkei Student as Saugus High School Shooter

By MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS

Rafu Staff Writer

Gun violence has once again shown its deadly wrath in a school, this time, very close to home.

Shortly before classes were to begin at Saugus High School on Thursday, a student whose 16th birthday was today pulled a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun from his backpack and began firing at schoolmates in the campus quad.

Students scrambled for cover, barricading themselves in classroom and fleeing campus. One report came of a girl staggering into the school’s choir room, shortly after 7:30 a.m., bleeding and asking for help.

After wounding five students – two fatally – the murderer, identified as Nathaniel Berhow, saved the last bullet for himself. He put the pistol to his head and pulled the trigger.

By the afternoon, two of the victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, had been pronounced dead at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia.

Three other students were injured, with at least one of them said to be not seriously wounded and released from the hospital.

Berhow remained alive but in grave condition mid-afternoon on Thursday.

At a news conference late that morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said investigators were in possession of at least one video that shows the gunman firing at students and then turning the gun on himself, adding, “It’s a sad day in Saugus. It’s a sad day in Los Angeles County and the nation for another tragic shooting at a school.”

One Saugus High student told KNX radio that she and her friends thought the first gunshot sounded like “a balloon popping.”

“After the second and the third one is when everyone knew … it was gunfire,” she said. “I felt like I was running for my life. At that moment I just prayed and prayed that everyone was OK and safe.”

She added that there had been no news of any threats to the school. Several students and parents have reported seeing a post on the suspect’s Instagram feed from Wednesday that read, “Saugus have fun at school tomorrow.”

Another student told Fox News that Berhow “wasn’t acting like himself” in recent days.

After locking down both a nearby elementary school and a middle school, police and officers from the FBI and ATF swarmed the Sycamore Creek Drive home where Berhow lived with his mother, Mami, who is originally from Japan. She and her son’s girlfriend are said to be assisting officials in the investigation.

Neighbors told KNX that the family home was generally quiet, and described Nathaniel as a good kid who kept to himself and had been involved with the Boy Scouts and the school track team.

However, turmoil had beset the Berhow family in recent years. The suspect’s father, Mark, died suddenly from a heart attack nearly two years ago, and court documents from August 2016 show Mami Matsuura Berhow being awarded child custody in a civil suit against Mark Berhow.

The father is said to have been an avid hunter, and owned several weapons. A photo in an online obituary gallery shows Mark and Mami Berhow apparently on a hunting trip, happily displaying a rifle and ammunition.

“I know it’s been tough on them, including the mom,” a neighbor told KNX.

The Hart Union High School District will open the district Activities Center at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway from 5 to 7 p.m. this evening, to allow students and community members to gather and receive support and counseling.

At 6 p.m., a prayer vigil is scheduled to take place at Grace Baptist Church, with another vigil set for 7 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Both churches are in Santa Clarita.

A community vigil is also set for Sunday at 7 p.m. at Santa Clarita’s Central Park.

Villanueva said it is with a “heavy heart” that the investigation will move forward.

“I hate to have Saugus be added to the names of Columbine, Parkland, Sandy Hook, but it’s a reality that affects us all throughout the nation, something we’re going to have to deal with,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out what are we doing wrong and how can we stop this from happening in the future, so we’ll figure that out over time.”

Clearly shaken, a girl from Saugus High said she and her friends were not mentally prepared for the day’s violence.

“This just suddenly happened. Yesterday was a normal day, and now we’re here getting evacuated from our school.”

Another student told KNX her school has conducted regular disaster drills, including those designed to react to a shooting. She said the students on her campus would be prepared for when such an incident happens again.

As the occurrence of mass shootings in the United States shows no sign of abating soon, the teenager in Saugus used the word “when.”