CAPAC Joins Call for Miller’s Resignation

WASHINGTON — The leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), and Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) issued a joint statement on Nov. 14 calling for the resignation of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller’s resignation.

The statement follows a report released by the Southern Poverty Law Center documenting multiple instances in which Miller espoused white nationalist beliefs and vilified communities of color and immigrants in leaked emails to Breitbart.

“It’s clearer than ever that Stephen Miller is a far-right white nationalist with a racist and xenophobic worldview. His beliefs are appalling, indefensible, and completely at odds with public service,” said CPC Co-Chairs Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), CBC Chair Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), CHC Chair Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), and CAPAC Chair Judy Chu (D-Pasadena).

“As documented by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Stephen Miller has embedded himself in white nationalist doctrine for years, including promoting racist propaganda from fringe sites like VDARE and InfoWars. And as the chief architect of the Muslim ban and cruel family separation policies, Stephen Miller has spent the last three years turning his bigotry into policy — with President Trump’s blessing.

“We feel like it is up to us to point out the obvious — someone who writes, talks, and governs like a white nationalist is in fact a white nationalist. Stephen Miller is a white nationalist and he has no business serving in the White House. As leaders in the Democratic Caucus, representing diverse constituencies who have been targeted by Stephen Miller’s hateful beliefs, we call for his resignation without delay.”

More than 100 Democrats and one Republican in the House and 20 Democratic senators have called for Miller’s resignation, as have more than 50 national civil rights groups, including the NAACP and Muslim Public Affairs Council.

In response to the exposé, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham called the SPLC an “utterly discredited, long-debunked far-left smear organization.”

The White House has further claimed that criticism of Miller, who is Jewish, amounts to anti-Semitism, although a number of Jewish groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, have condemned him.