‘Dancing for Miracles’ Fundraiser at Nishi

A3M (Asians for Miracle Marrow Matches) will present “Dancing for Miracles VIII,” celebrating 28 years of bringing hope and creating miracles, on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Nishi Hongwanji Kaikan, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for dinner, featuring Orange Coast Optimists’ famous backyard barbecue tri-tip and chicken.

Dance music by Kokoro. Master of ceremonies: Nancy Sakakura. Guest speaker: Jenny Hirata.

The evening will include line-dance lessons, a photo booth, and an opportunity drawing. All proceeds go to A3M.

General admission (includes dinner): $65. Platinum table sponsor of 10: $1,000. Gold table sponsor of 10: $700.

For more information, contact: Shirley, (714) 797-1600 or [email protected]; Carol, [email protected]; Laraine, (310) 826-9805 or [email protected] Register online at www.ocodance.org.

The mission of A3M is to improve the health and welfare of patients with blood cancers or blood-related disease by educating and recruiting potential marrow donors and providing patient support services.

A3M’s vision is to grow and diversify the Be The Match Registry through focusing on marrow donor recruitment within various ethnic communities, therefore increasing the likelihood of patients finding a marrow match.

In 1991, Sharon Sugiyama started a grassroots movement to recruit a marrow donor for her nephew Nick. A life-saving marrow transplant was Nick’s last hope. Challenged with the low number of minorities, particularly Asian and Pacific Islander bone marrow donors in the national marrow donor registry, Sugiyama founded A3M.

Today, with the support of its fiscal sponsor, Little Tokyo Service Center, A3M is one of the largest minority recruitment centers in the Be The Match Registry. A3M provides culturally and linguistically appropriate outreach, education and marrow donor recruitment in ethnic minority communities, including but not limited to: Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Filipino, South Asian, Thai, Vietnamese and Latino.

Located in the heart of Little Tokyo, A3M’s work impacts patients around the world. A3M has recruited over 270,000 potential donors to join the Be The Match Registry. Over 650 A3M donors have gone on to donate their marrow or blood stem cells, giving hope to patients in need of a life-saving marrow transplant.

Visit http://a3mhope.org to read patients’ and survivors’ stories and to learn how to get involved.