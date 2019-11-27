Dog Allegedly Crushed by FedEx Package

A Venice couple alleges that a FedEx package thrown over their fence fatally injured their dog on Nov. 16, CBS2 News reports.

According to Keiko Napier and Mitchell Galin, their pet Yorkie terrier Cooper, who weighed 4 pounds, was sunbathing in their backyard when the large package, which contained crystal and a Christmas present, landed on her.

“So I immediately picked up the box, and Cooper was in a puddle of blood,” Galin said.

A veterinarian said the dog suffered serious injuries to her lungs and liver, Galin and Napier decided to have her euthanized.

“It was painful to watch your dog in pain,” Galin said.

FedEx said in a statement, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the pet involved in this incident. We take this matter very seriously and are working directly with those involved to determine the circumstances behind this event. Based on the outcome of our investigation, we will take the appropriate action.”

“To me that’s not satisfactory,” Napier said. “I feel they need to say they’re going to institute a corporate-wide mandate that drivers cannot throw packages. That’s what I want to hear. I don’t want to hear ‘We’ll look into it.’”

The couple said Cooper they want to prevent drivers from taking shortcuts that could have serious consequences.

“Our grandchild pays out here,” Napier said. “My mother is out here gardening. I’m here gardening. And the package was so heavy, should it have struck one of us, it would’ve caused damage — very, very severe damage.”