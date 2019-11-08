‘Fresh’ Farewell: ABC’s Groundbreaking Comedy ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ to End

Groundbreaking ABC comedy “Fresh Off the Boat” will conclude its critically acclaimed six-season run on ABC, Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, announced Nov. 8.

The series, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, will wrap up with an hour-long series finale on Friday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this game-changing show and the impact it has had on our cultural landscape,” Burke said. “The success of ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ has helped pave the way for inclusion throughout the industry. Nahnatchka Khan and her brilliant creative team have created an unforgettable series with an Asian American family front and center, something that hadn’t been done in two decades.

“The cast … is one of the finest and funniest on television. We’ll miss the Huang family and are eternally grateful for the incredibly heartfelt stories they have told these past six seasons.”

“I’m so proud of the show and what we’ve accomplished over the past six seasons,” said series creator Khan. “Thank you to everyone at ABC and 20th Century Fox Television for going on this ride with us. It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told. Like B.I.G. said, ‘And if you don’t know, now you know.’”

Inspired by a true story, “Fresh Off the Boat” stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.

Set in the 1990s, the series follows the experiences of hip-hop-loving Eddie and his family, who have moved from Washington, D.C. Chinatown to suburban Orlando. In this final season, the Huang family is at a crossroads. Jessica is becoming an educator (teacher boss); Louis is trying to expand himself outside running the restaurant by becoming a business consultant; Eddie is weighing whether to attend college or to take a different path; Emery is trying acting; and even Evan tries out puka shells and a new nickname.

“Fresh Off the Boat” was created for television by Khan, who also serves as consulting producer. Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are showrunners and executive producers. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar also executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television, together with ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Guest stars have included Ming-Na Wen, Ken Jeong, Ali Wong, Albert Tsai, Jimmy O. Yang, Jeremy Lin and George Takei.

Kristi Yamaguchi, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pat Sajak, Vanna White, Nancy Kerrigan, Busta Rhymes, Connie Chung, Stan Lee, Scottie Pippen, Michael Bolton, and Billie Jean King have appeared as themselves.

Park and Wu have been making their mark on the big screen as well. Park recently starred with Ali Wong in the rom-com “Always Be My Maybe” and appeared in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and DC’s “Aquaman.” Wu starred opposite Henry Golding in “Crazy Rich Asians” and opposite Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers.”

The first Asian American sitcom was the short-lived “Mr. T and Tina” (1976), starring Pat Morita and Pat Suzuki. “All-American Girl,” starring Margaret Cho, Clyde Kusatsu, Jodi Long, BD Wong and Amy Hill, followed in 1994-95. Both shows were on ABC. On cable, “Sullivan & Son,” a TBS sitcom featuring Steve Byrne, Jodi Long and Vivian Bang, ran from 2012 to 2014.