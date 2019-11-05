‘From Locker Room to C-Suite’ Women’s Leadership Conference

The Japan America Society of Southern California presents the sixth annual Women’s Leadership Counts Conference on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City, 2151 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles.

This year’s theme: “From Locker Room to C-Suite.” Increasing evidence shows that playing sports can transfer into your professional career, helping you become a better and more influential leader. Playing sports is often considered a male thing, but the expectation that sports can help your career holds for women, as well as men.

In a 2014 report of women executives by Ernst & Young (EY), Women Athletes Business Network and espnW, 74 percent indicated a background in sport can help accelerate a woman’s career. In another report, they found an overwhelming correlation between athletic and business success — 94 percent of women in the C-suite played sports and 80 percent of female Fortune executives played competitive sports.

Against the backdrop of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, this year’s conference will address the character traits and attributes that are common among great athletes and business leaders. The speakers will highlight leadership qualities that are both effective on and off the field, and share skills learned in athletics that have a direct workplace crossover.

Keynote speaker: Janelle Sasaki, director EY Japan, EY Women Athletics Business Network, Japan Area leader.

Moderator: Royanne Doi, global legal, ethics and compliance advisor for Yamaha Corporation.

Panelists: Oscar Delgado, vice president, partnerships and events, LA84 Foundation; David Hendley, vice president, export automobile sales, American Honda Motor Col. Inc., and former professional football player; Kelly Inouye-Perez, UCLA head softball coach; Christine Simmons, chief operating officer, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Registration from 2 to 2:30 p.m.; program from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; networking reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Admission: $70 members, $80 guests of members, $90 non-members, $110 admission plus new one-year individual membership.

In 2014, the JASSC’s Women’s Leadership Counts Initiative (WLCI) was created as a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide a platform for women in business on both sides of the Pacific to engage in professional and leadership development. Together with partner organizations, business executives and community leaders, the WLCI will create a network that inspires action and moves the needle on women’s leadership.

For more registration and information, go to: https://www.jas-socal.org/event-3327434