Hatamiya Big Band Holiday Bash Dec. 12 in Little Tokyo

Trombonist Jon Hatamiya will bring his star-studded big band to Little Tokyo on Thursday, Dec. 12, for a special holiday concert at the Blue Whale inside Weller Court.

The band will play two sets be­ginning at 9 p.m., with a playlist of Hatamiya’s own compositions and arrangements.

Hatamiya will be joined on trom­bone by Joseph Yang, Lemar Guil­lary, Ido Meshulam and Steven Robinson.

Manning the trumpets will be Ryan DeWeese, Harry Ostrander, Rigo Velez and Aidan Lombard.

On sax are Alex Hahn, Albert Baliwas, Ramsey Castaneda, Chris Lewis and Matt Richards.

The rhythm section will consist of Colin Cook, Kyle Athayde, Paul Cornish, Logan Kane and Colin McDaniel.

Admission is to be determined, ages 21 and over. More information can be found on Hatamiya’s Face­book page.

Prior to the Little Tokyo gig, Hatamiya will be sitting in with the Louis Cole Band for a Dec. 7 show at the Lodge Room in Highland Park. $20 general admission, all ages.

Lastly, Hatamiya has reason for excitement, as Michael Bublé’s lat­est album, “Love,” has been nominat­ed for a Grammy award. Hatamiya played lead trombone in the big band for this album, which also featured a few arrangements by his friend and mentor Jason Goldman, as well many of his close friends.