Holiday Trunk Show at JANM

Just in time for holiday splurges, come to the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for a trunk show featuring scarves and clothing from renowned NUNO Textiles in Japan, known for combining traditional Japanese fabrics with contemporary styles, and handmade jewelry creations by local designer Serena Kojimoto of Workshop sk.

JANM members receive a 10 percent discount. This event is free to browse and shop, but does not include admission to the museum. All sales final.

Citron Trunk Show will be held Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.