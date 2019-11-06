Japantown Cultural District Town Hall Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO — On Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, come to a town hall meeting to share your vision for the future of Japantown.

Join the discussion and learn about the Japantown Cultural District, a community-wide program to collectively envision and develop strategies to sustain Japantown into the future.

Japantown has been designated as a San Francisco Cultural District by the city, and embraces an opportunity to define and determine its own future. Through a community-wide collaborative effort, the historic neighborhood embarks on a path to develop innovative strategies for its survival and sustainability.

The vision of the Japantown Cultural District is that “San Francisco Japantown will thrive as a culturally rich, authentic, and economically vibrant neighborhood which will serve as the cultural heart of Japanese and Japanese American communities for generations to come.”

The Japantown Cultural District is one of seven San Francisco Cultural Districts, and is a formalized collaborative partnership with the City and County of San Francisco to stabilize historic communities at risk of displacement and gentrification.

Japantown Task Force (JTF) was granted with support to develop a strategic plan for Japantown through extensive community engagement and input. The Japantown Cultural District team will compile a report called the CHHESS (Cultural History, Housing, and Economic Sustainability Strategy) Report, which will be submitted to the city in 2020, and will focus on implementable action items. Your input is a key component for synthesizing this report.

The CHHESS will address six key areas:

• Cultural Heritage Conservation and Sustainability

• Tenant Protections

• Arts and Culture

• Economic and Workforce Development

• Land Use / Environmental Resilience

• Cultural Competency / Community Protocol

It is for the community to define what these six areas mean to them and how they will be addressed and leveraged for years to come.

RSVP on Eventbrite here. Join the Facebook page here.

The meeting will be held in the Issei Memorial Hall of the JCCCNC, 1840 Sutter St., San Francisco.