JCYC Dedicating $10,000 of Aloha Run Proceeds to Support Migrant Children and Families

SAN FRANCISCO — Thanks to this year’s outstanding SF Aloha Run fundraising efforts, the Japanese Community Youth Council will be dedicating $10,000 to organizations that are taking the lead on supporting migrant children and their families at the border:

• $5,000 for the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), which provides free legal and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees in Texas.

• $5,000 for the Young Center for Immigrant Rights, whose attorneys and social workers are appointed as Child Advocates to act on behalf of unaccompanied migrant children.

For more information, visit www.sfaloharun.org.