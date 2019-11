SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 1, on “Asian Pacific America”:

In this holiday edition, host Robert Handa and koto master June Kuramoto, a founding member of Hiroshima, talk about the early days of making music and her plans for the future, followed by a musical treat. This year marks 40 years since the L.A.-based band’s first album came out.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).