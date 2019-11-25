Kimochi’s Silver Bells Arts & Crafts Faire

SAN FRANCISCO — Kimochi Inc.’s Silver Bells Arts & Crafts and Food Faire will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at The Event Center at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1111 Gough St. (at Geary), San Francisco.

Save the date to attend this free one-day event featuring handcrafted arts and crafts made by 90+ talented Asian and Pacific Islander artisans.

Shop early to take advantage of the five raffle drawings with over 90 prizes donated by the Silver Bells artisans. Purchase raffle tickets or shop to earn free raffle tickets.

Since 1971, Kimochi has provided culturally sensitive, Japanese language-based programs and services to 3,000 Bay Area seniors and their families each year. Services include transportation; referral and outreach services; health and consumer education seminars; healthy aging and senior center activities; social services; congregate and home delivered meals; in-home support services; adult social day care; 24-hour residential and respite care.

For more information, call (415) 931-2294 or email [email protected]