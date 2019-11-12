Kurosawa’s ‘Dodes’ka-den’ at Faith UMC

TORRANCE — Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. (at Van Ness) in Torrance, presents Japanese Movie Night every third Sunday of the month at 5 p.m.

On Nov. 17, “Dodes’ka-den” (1970, 144 minutes), directed by Akira Kurosawa, will be shown. The film is an anthology of overlapping vignettes exploring the lives of a variety of characters who happen to live in a suburban shantytown atop a rubbish dump.

Free admission and popcorn. T here will be a short reflection after the screening.

Upcoming movies include “Twilight Samurai” on Dec. 15 and “Samurai Kitchen” in January.

For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit http://faithsouthbay.org.