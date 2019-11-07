L.A. Daiku Autumn Concert on Nov. 16

ALTADENA — The Los Angeles Daiku chorale will celebrate the 11th anniversary of its founding with a Nov. 16 concert entitled “Fall into Winter.”

The group, who will perform at the Altadena Com­munity Church, is composed of vocalists from Japan and the U.S.

This concert offers a variety of pieces in multiple languages: “Dona Nobis Pacem” in Latin, “Dirait-on” in French, “Kojo-no-Tsuki” in Japanese, “Twilight of the Year” in English, and others directed by Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein.

Also featured will be “Te Quiero” in Spanish and others directed by Aiko Sakazaki Anglim.

Josh Tan will be the featured pianist.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. with doors opening 30 minutes prior. Altadena Community Church is located at 943 E. Altadena Dr. in Altadena. Parking is available in rear of the church.

Admission is free, but donations to the nonprofit L.A. Daiku Association are gratefully welcomed.

For more information, email [email protected]