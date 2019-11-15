L.A. Nebuta at LACMA

Come to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, for a little taste of the Nebuta Festival, which is one of the most famous festivals in Aomori Prefecture.

The free event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 12:30 to 2:20 p.m. in LACMA’s Zev Yaroslavsky Plaza.

On display will be an enormous paper lantern float depicting the Japanese folk hero Kintoki by Nebuta master Hiroo Takenami. Large hand-painted paper floats, like this one, are the highlight of the Nebuta Festival. A series of short performances by taiko drummers, flute and hand cymbal players, and dancers will take place in front of the float at 12:30, 1:05, 1:40, and 2:15 pm.

The L.A. Nebuta Bayashi was founded in 2008 when Nebuta spread to Los Angeles and first debuted at the Nisei Week Parade in Little Tokyo.

The program is held in conjunction with the exhibition “Every Living Thing: Animals in Japanese Art.” For more information, visit http://lacma.org.