Matsutoyo Kai 54th Anniversary Recital

GARDENA — Matsutoyo Kai’s 54th Anniversary Recital will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 12 to 3 p.m. (doors open at 11:30 a.m.) at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Special guest: Iemoto Hisashi Sasamoto, head of the Sasamoto School.

Matsutoyo Kai’s goal is to preserve and expand minyo (Japanese folk song and dance). Established in Northern California in 1966 by Matsutoyo Sato shortly after she arrived from Japan, the group has been based in Southern California since 1976.

Donation: $15 for bento lunch and show.

For more information,visit www.matsutoyokai.org, email Marisa Kosugi at [email protected] or call (310) 800-0334 (Matsutoyo), (310) 619-8833 (Matsutoyo Mitsuki), (714) 785-8589 (Matsutoyo Chie), or (818) 929-3070 (Matsutoyo Ryo).