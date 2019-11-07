Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Nov. 10, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We discuss food insecurity in the Bay Area. NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are teaming up with local food banks to help “Feed the Need.”

Hear about the vital work organizations like Second Harvest of Silicon Valley (above) and the Alameda County Community Food Bank (below) are doing to combat hunger in our communities.

We also hear about the importance of extending these resources to students through programs like CalFresh (above) and from the young people in organizations like Key Club (below) igniting the spirit of volunteerism.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).