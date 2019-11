SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Nov. 24, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

“Asian Pacific America” eats! We highlight a staple of Asian American cuisine – rice. We feature the story of a family that has been farming rice for 100 years and show you a variety of rice-based recipes that can be easily made with turkey and leftovers, including congee and bibimbap – just in time for Thanksgiving.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).