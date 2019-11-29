‘Nutcracker’ Ready to Leap into the Holidays

The Marat Daukayev School of Ballet will present its 2019 production of Tchai­kovsky’s classic ballet “The Nutcracker” over two weekends next month at Cal State L.A.

Maya Ozawa Minoff (above) will star as Clara, along with more than 100 young dancers and guest artists Maria Kochetkova and Victor Luiz. The seven performances will take place Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at the Luckman Theater on the CSULA campus.

Marat Daukayev was a principal dancer at Kirov during the Soviet era, and has been teaching for almost 20 years in Los Angeles. The school will be opening a new studio in Koreatown after the Nutcracker production. For more information, call (323) 965-0333 or visit: https://maratdaukayev.com/