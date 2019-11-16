Presentation on NCRR Book at BTSD

SAN DIEGO — A special presentation on the people and process involved in getting redress for Japanese Americans deprived of their constitutional rights during World War II will be given on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Buddhist Temple of San Diego, 2929 Market St. in San Diego.

Teriyaki chicken lunch will be available at 11:30 a.m. for $10. Program at 12:30 p.m. is free.

Editors of “NCRR: The Grassroots Struggle for Japanese American Redress and Reparations” will speak. Now known as Nikkei for Civil Rights & Redress, NCRR was originally the National Coalition for Redress and Reparations. Working with other civil rights groups in the 1980s, NCRR was part of the successful campaign for redress.

The presentation will include scenes from the 1981 Los Angeles hearings of the Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians, where many Japanese Americans spoke publicly about their experiences for the first time. The recommendations of the CWRIC became the basis of redress legislation that was signed into law in 1988.

For more information on the event, call BTSD at (619) 239-0896 or visit www.btsd.net. Visit NCRR’s website at: https://www.ncrr-la.org/