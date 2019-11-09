Presentation on Torrance WWII Camp Memorial

GARDENA — Kanji Sahara will speak on the Torrance WWII Camp Memorial at a meeting of the Greater L.A. JACL on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. at Merit Park Recreation Hall, 58 Merit Park Dr. (off 158th Street) in Gardena.

The memorial will be composed of an Honor Roll wall and display panels. The wall will have the names of all those incarcerated in the camps of the War Relocation Authority, Immigration and Naturalization Service, Department of Justice and Army during WWII. The panels will describe the camps and have related material.

The memorial will be located in Columbia Park, 4045 190th St., Torrance.

Sahara is the chapter’s vice president for legislation. He is also active with the Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition and the Historic Wintersburg Preservation Task Force.

All are welcome. For information, call Louise at (310) 327-3169.