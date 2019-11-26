‘Ran,’ ‘Akira’ at Vista Theatre

Secret Movie Club presents the following Japanese movies on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr., Los Angeles.

10 a.m.: “Ran” (1985, 162 minutes). Director Akira Kurosawa’s final adaptation of Shakespeare, this time “King Lear.” At the age of 70, after years of consolidating his empire, Lord Hidetora Ichimonji (Tatsuya Nakadai) decides to abdicate and divide his domain amongst his three sons. Taro (Akira Terao), the eldest, will rule. Jiro (Jinpachi Nezu), his second son, and Saburo (Daisuke Ryu) will take command of the second and third castles but are expected to obey and support their elder brother. Saburo defies the pledge of obedience and is banished. In 35 mm.

11:59 p.m.: “Akira” (1988, 125 minutes), directed by Katsuhiro Otomo. In 1988, the Japanese government drops an atomic bomb on Tokyo after ESP experiments on children go awry. In 2019, 31 years after the nuking of the city, Kaneda, a bike gang leader, tries to save his friend Tetsuo from a secret government project. He battles anti-government activists, greedy politicians, irresponsible scientists and a powerful military leader until Tetsuo’s supernatural powers suddenly manifest. A final battle is fought in Tokyo Olympiad, exposing the experiment’s secrets.

