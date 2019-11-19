Service for Cadet Kurita at West Point Cemetery

A graveside service for Cadet Kade Kurita of Gardena will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 12 p.m. at U.S. Military Academy West Point, 329 Washington Rd., West Point, N.Y.

Kurita, 20, a member of the Class of 2021, went missing with a rifle in October and was found dead on the military academy’s grounds after an extensive search.

On Nov. 10, over 300 friends and family members gathered at Green Hills Mortuary in Rancho Palos Verdes to remember and celebrate his life.

For more information on the service, call (845) 938-2504 or visit https://armycemeteries.army.mil/Cemeteries/USMA-West-Point-Post-Cemetery. All civilian attendees must present a visitor’s pass to enter West Point.

Those who knew Kurita are sharing pictures and memories on his memorial page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/rememberingkade/

To assist Kurita’s mother in meeting her financial obligations and caring for his siblings, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-west-point-cadet-kade-kurita