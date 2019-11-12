‘Shadows for Peace: The Hiroshima and Nagasaki Experience’ at Glendale Library

GLENDALE — A free historical discussion entitled “Shadows for Peace: The Hiroshima and Nagasaki Experience” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. at Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St. in Glendale.

You might have read about the aftermath of the atomic bomb over Hiroshima. Come hear this story of survival from one who experienced it.

Toshiharu Kano was in his mother’s womb when the bomb went off over Hiroshima and was born without an immune system. He is a gifted speaker who views the world through a lens of humor and hope.

Kano is the co-author, with Rita Kano, of “Passport to Hiroshima: The Unthinkable, Inspiring Journey of a Japanese American Family” and, with Rita Kano and Yorie Kano, of “Shizue: A Tale of Family, War and Resilience.”

“Shadows for Peace” is a speaker forum series featuring hibakusha (literally, bomb- affected people) who share their stories of survival and compassion and their hope for all of us, that there are no more hibakusha in this world.

Come to see recorded survivor testimonial and historical footage as well as a Q&A panel featuring Kano, moderated by Robert M. Horsting, producer of Shadows for Peace.

Visitors to the Glendale Central Library receive three hours of free parking across Harvard Street at the Marketplace parking structure with validation. Handicapped parking is available on the east side of the building.

For more information, call (818) 548-2021 or visit www.GlendaleLAC.org.