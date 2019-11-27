Shop Little Tokyo Small Businesses

Skip the mall this holiday season and head to Little Tokyo in the heart of Downtown L.A. for an array of unique boutique shopping, charitable offerings, cultural events, delectable treats, and more.

From locally handmade artisan goods, quality ceramic imports, to tickets to premier cultural events – shop, dine and experience Little Tokyo for the holidays!

Pick up the Go Little Tokyo Holiday Gift Guide from one of the following locations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30:

Kinokuniya, 123 Astronaut E.S. Onizuka St., #205

Koban, 307 E. First St.

Little Tokyo Public Library, 203 S. Los Angeles St.

Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave.

Cafe Demitasse, 135 S. San Pedro St.

Miyako Hotel, 328 E. First St.

Bunkado, 340 E. First St.

Cafe Dulce, 134 Japanese Village Plaza Mall

Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 San Pedro St.

JapanLA, 356½ E. Second St.

Rafu Bussan, 414 E. Second St.

Kuragami Little Tokyo Florist, 333 Alameda St., #110