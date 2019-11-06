Southeast Japanese School Will Celebrate Keiro no Hi

NORWALK — Members who have reached the golden age of 80 and above will be recognized with a complimentary bento lunch, small gifts, and entertainment from the Southeast Japanese School and Community Center’s Japanese School students and Hawaiian dance class on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Keiro no Hi had its origins in Taka, a small town in Hyogo Prefecture, that declared “Old Folks’ Day” a local holiday on Sept. 15, 1947. This concept expanded in popularity throughout the country, prompting the Japanese government to add Keiro no Hi on the third Monday of September to its “Happy Monday System” in 1966.

On this day, bento and small gifts are delivered to seniors, keiro kai shows are presented free in public access areas, and younger generations visit their parents, grandparents, and other elder citizens.

“We wish our golden age honorees well as we celebrate Keiro no Hi in Norwalk,” event organizers said. “We encourage them to share their life stories and memories with family and friends to ensure that their history will be a part of our history and will not be lost or forgotten. We encourage you to do the same.”

The Southeast Japanese School and Community Center is located at 14615 Gridley Rd. in Norwalk. To register or for more information, call (562) 863-5996 or email [email protected]