‘The Auction’ to Raise Funds for CRPS Patient

ORANGE — “The Auction” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Dave & Buster’s, The Outlet at Orange, 20 City Blvd. West, Bldg. G, Orange.

Get Up 8 Foundation’s premier event celebrates the energy, passion and power people have to band together to help out a person in the community who has fallen on hard times. This year’s recipient is Meili Tao, who has a rare, progressive neurological disorder called complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), nicknamed “the suicide disease.”

Meili is known as infectious, quick-witted, loving and intelligent. CRPS is considered the most painful condition that exists on the planet, characterized by severe burning pain, pathological changes in bone and skin, excessive sweating, tissue swelling, and extreme sensitivity to touch.

In December 2017, a pain specialist diagnosed Meili with CRPS. Since this time, she has been virtually immobile and is no longer able to work given that she cannot perform mentally or physically, no matter how hard she tries. Her short-term disability has ended and she is battling for long-term disability approval but has no income.

With Medi-Cal, she is fighting to get approved for the treatments and doctors she needs and has received virtually no care. Her goal is remission. Her condition is progressive and is rapidly spreading to her hand, hip, and the opposite side of her body. Her doctors say that her nerves are physically incapable of handling surgery until her nervous system is stabilized.

Funds will be used to pay for treatment to help stabilize Meili’s nervous system. Donation: $100 per person, which includes dinner, silent auction, and raffles. For more information: www.getup8.org