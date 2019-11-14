Three Screenings of Miyazaki’s ‘Princess Mononoke’

“Princess Mononoke” (1997, 134 minutes) will be screened at selected theaters on the following dates:

Sunday, Nov. 17, at 12:55 p .m. (dubbed); Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. (subtitled); Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. (dubbed).

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of “Spirited Away,” and Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki comes an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity.

Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.

The English version features the voice talents of Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Part of Studio Ghibli Fest, which will also present “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya” on Dec. 16 and 18.

For theater locations and reservations, visit www.fathomevents.com.