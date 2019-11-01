Thriller ‘Earthquake Bird’ at Laemmle’s Music Hall

“Earthquake Bird,” written and directed by Wash Westmoreland (“Still Alice”), is playing at Laemmle’s Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills, through Thursday, Nov. 14.

Showtimes: 1:30, 4:30, 7:20 and 10 p.m.

It will open at Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St. in Santa Monica, on Friday, Nov. 8, and can be viewed on Netflix starting Friday, Nov. 15.

Tokyo, 1989. Lucy Fly (Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, “The Danish Girl,” “Tomb Raider”), an enigmatic translator with a dark past, is brought in for questioning after an expat friend, who came between her and her photographer boyfriend, ends up missing and presumed dead.

Also starring Riley Keough (“The Girlfriend Experience,” “Mad Max: Fury Road”), Naoki Kobayashi (J-pop groups Exile and Sandaime J Soul Brothers), and Jack Huston (“The Irishman,” “Ben-Hur”). Based on the novel by Susanna Jones. Produced by Ridley Scott.

For more information, call (310) 478-3836 or visit www.laemmle.com.