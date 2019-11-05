Travis Atreo to Perform at ESGVJCC

WEST COVINA — East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center presents a concert by Travis Atreo on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Sugimoto Family Social Hall.

Bar opens at 5:30 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Meet-and-greet immediately following performance.

Free but RSVP required. Contact Kyle Quon, marketing coordinator, at [email protected]

ESGVJCC is located at 1203 W. Puente Ave. in West Covina. For more information, call (626) 960-2566 or visit www.esgvjcc.org.

When Taylor Swift personally raves on Twitter about how much she loves a cover of her own song, something is undoubtedly right. Atreo’s talent caught the attention of

the global superstar when he covered a stripped-down version of her hit song “Style.” Now he is poised to continue his upward ascent with his creative energy and original music.

Born in the Philippines and raised in a suburb of Seattle, Atreo grew up in a family that was certainly musical. His mother is a singer and his grandmother was a music teacher who also directed choirs and orchestras in the Philippines. They always encouraged him to immerse himself in music and work extremely hard to achieve his dreams.

At the age of 14, Atreo’s love for performing truly began when he started playing music at his church. At 17, his passion to perform manifested into his dream to make his own unique mark on the music industry.

He set forth with these dreams and in 2007 became a part of a rock group called New Heights. At first, it was just a high school band, but that quickly changed when the group began touring the country, playing at festivals and meeting with multiple major record labels. The group disbanded in 2013, which led Atreo to relocate to Los Angeles the following year.

Once Swift took notice of his YouTube cover of “Style,” his following grew even more. He continues to post covers on his channel, covering anything from Rihanna to Adele to Justin Bieber – all with his own twist. Atreo describes his music as “dark, moody, and sexy pop with R&B influences.” In addition to writing and producing, he plays guitar, piano, bass drums and clarinet.

With over 17 million views on YouTube and 10 million streams on Spotify, Atreo has decided that the time is right to show the world his own music. Travis is slated to release his debut EP later this year.

On April 1, 2016, fans got their first taste of what his EP will offer when he released his single “Excited.” The energy behind this song came from the idea of a pop/R&B song describing the moment when two people realize they have chemistry in an intimate way, and the exciting honeymoon stage that follows this realization.

In his spare time, Atreo values using his music to inspire others. He has worked with the nonprofit Kollaboration, which supports Asian Americans within entertainment. With locations in 14 cities, the organization holds talent competitions and showcases to support Asian American musicians and artists trying to break through stereotypes in mainstream media.

With an exciting year to come, Atreo’s goals are fairly straightforward. He strives to continuously work at his art and have the opportunity to share his love of music and natural talent with the world. All that he can hope for is that people listen to his songs, and simply feel better from the moment the first note begins. (http://travisatreo.com)