Tsuru for Solidarity Condemns Senator’s Comparison of Impeachment Hearings to WWII Incarceration of JAs

Tsuru for Solidarity issued the following statement on Nov. 18.

As Japanese American survivors of the WWII incarceration and their descendants, we condemn Sen. John Kennedy’s (R-La.) offensive and inaccurate comparison of the ongoing impeachment hearings to what the government did to our families in WWII.

“It looks to me like, so far, [House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff] and the speaker are going to give about as much due process [to the president]as the federal government gave our Japanese American friends during World War II,” Kennedy said, according to Huff Post politics reporter Igor Bobic, who tweeted about the exchange.

Even if President Trump is removed from office through this process – in which he is being represented by attorneys of his choice and has an opportunity to defend himself – President Trump and his family are not going to be rounded up en masse, forced to sell their property, and held indefinitely in concentration camps as we were during WWII.

Sen. Kennedy’s spurious comparison is especially offensive given his support for the Trump Administration’s family separation policies and indefinite detention of migrant families. In a 2018 interview, Sen. Kennedy acknowledged that such indefinite detention could be unlawful, but stated, “Let the kids stay in the detention center (with their parents) until somebody challenged it.”

We stand in solidarity with the immigrant communities being targeted today, and with the families and children whom Sen. Kennedy wants to keep locked in cages. And we condemn Sen. Kennedy’s cynical, hypocritical appropriation of our history!

Tsuru for Solidarity is organizing the National Pilgrimage to Close the Camps on June 5-7, 2020 in Washington, D.C. For more information, go to www.tsuruforsolidarity.org or visit Tsuru for Solidarity on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.