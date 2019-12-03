An Evening of Umami

Executive Chef Holiday Omakase Dinner, hosted by Japan America Society of Southern California, will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Inn Ann, Japan House Los Angeles, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., 5th Floor, Hollywood.

Experience high-end, seasonal Japanese dining. Embodying the idea of “Discover Umami” — the fifth savory taste essential to the balance of Japanese cuisine — this exclusive dinner and premium sake pairing will be prepared by Inn Ann’s Michelin-starred executive chef, Mori Onodera.

The eight-course dinner will include sakizuke (warm house-made tofu), zensai (appetizer), kanburi sashimi with chrysanthemum pesto, owan (osuimono – clear soup), tempura, filet steak, Hokkaido bowl (ikura, uni, crab, scallop); dessert (yokan with chestnuts).

Seating limited; reservations required. Due to the format of this dinner, substitutions and special dietary requests cannot be accommodated. Cost: $225. Info: (310) 965-9050, www.jas-socal.org