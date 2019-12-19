Anaheim’s First JA Pioneer Exhibit Declared a Success

“I Am an American: Japanese Incarceration in a Time of Fear” opened on Aug. 25 and closed on Nov. 3 at the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center. Presented in partnership with the Anaheim Public Library, the exhibition focused on the Japanese American pioneers of Anaheim and their experiences before, during and after World War II.

Pictured: Deputy Consul General Hiroki Matsuo of the Consulate General of Japan Los Angeles is welcomed to the exhibit by Muzeo Chief Executive Officer Bill Bailor.

Due to the success of “I Am an American,” the City of Anaheim, the Anaheim Union High School District, and the Muzeo will collaborate on a new exhibition in 2021.

Photo by Patti Hirahara