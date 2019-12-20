Annual JANL-CJAS Mochitsuki at CUPC

SAN FRANCISCO — Tradition must go on! It’s time for the 51st annual mochitsuki.

Everyone is invited to join the Japanese American National Library us on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Christ United Presbyterian Church’s social hall, 1700 Sutter St. (at Laguna) in San Francisco Japantown.

Mochitsuki will start at 11 a.m. and continue until the final mochi is formed around 3 p.m. Mochi pounders wanted — we need all the muscles we can get. Willing hands will be needed from 9 a.m. to help with preparations. Mochigome (rice) is donated by George Okamoto of Nomura and Co.

As always, everyone is encouraged to participate in the pounding of the rice, shaping of the mochi cakes, and eating and socializing all afternoon. Participants can purchase the mochi to take home.

Instead of using machines, the mochi is hand-pounded the way the Issei, Nisei and Sansei did it. Yonsei and Gosei are invited to continue the uniquely Japanese American cultural custom.

The Japanese American National Library is carrying on the tradition established by the Center for Japanese American Studies in the late 1960s.

For more information, call Karl Matsushita at (415) 567-5006.