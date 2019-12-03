APIDC Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Anne Kenney (center) accepts the corporate honoree award on behalf of Microsoft at the Asians and Pacific Islanders with Disabilities of California gala on Nov. 15. She is joined (from left) by Johnna Cho, APIDC vice chair, and emcee Denise Dador, ABC7 Eyewitness News health specialist. At right: APIDC Chair Patricia Kinaga and Dador address the gathering. More than 300 attended the gala celebrating the organization’s 20th anniversary.

The goals of APIDC are to help break down the service and cultural barriers faced by APIs with disabilities, to provide knowledge to APIs with disabilities and their families, and to create a community network for empowerment and independence. For more information, visit: http://apidisabilities.net

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo