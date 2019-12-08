Art and Study of Taiko in Torrance

TORRANCE — Art and Study of Taiko will be presented on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at the James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance.

Staff and students of Los Angeles Taiko Institute housed under Asano Taiko U.S. will perform contemporary and traditionally inspired repertoire in their end-of-year recital.

Performances will be interspersed with explanations of the roots and context of taiko and commentary on the challenges and joys of learning Japanese drums.

For tickets, visit http://torrancearts.org.