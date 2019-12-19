Asian Community Mental Health Services Closing After 45 Years

OAKLAND — Asian Community Mental Health Services (ACMHS) announces its closure on Dec. 31 after 45 years of service.

ACMHS played a pioneering role in the history of the Asian American mental health movement and in its provision of services in more than 13 Asian languages and dialects to the diverse communities in the East Bay Area.

Founded in 1974, the inaugural board, composed of Asian community organizations with a vision for culturally and linguistically accessible mental health services, convinced funders to take a chance on services for unmet and unserved needs. With start-up money from the Zellerbach Family Foundation and a small contract from Alameda County, ACMHS was launched.

Through the years, ACMHS grew into a multi-million-dollar organization, provided direct clinical services, collaborated with Regional Center of the East Bay to provide culturally and linguistically competent services to developmental disabilities families, served as a training ground for countless Asian American professionals in the fields of social work and psychology, tirelessly worked to eliminate stigma around mental health, to promote healthier futures, and to strengthen communities.

Other community resources include: Alameda ACCESS: (510) 735-3939 (various languages), 1-800-491-9099 (English); Alameda County Crisis Support Services: 1-800-309-2131.