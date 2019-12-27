Atsuko Okatsuka in ‘A Climate Crisis Christmas’

The Green New Deal and America Is for Lovers proudly present “The All-American Circus 2: A Climate Crisis Christmas!” on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.

The Sunrise Movement L.A. benefit will feature comedy by Ahamed Weinberg, Alex Hooper, Atsuko Okatsuka, Avital Ash, Brent Forrester, Greg Edwards, Rebecca Lieb and Teresa Lee, with music by Melinda West and Martin Laurence.

Free entry with donation. Venue info: (323) 660-4540, http://thevirgil.com.

America Is for Lovers’ mission: Elect a president that unites Americans with love; elect a Congress that passes the Green New Deal. America Is for Lovers’ objectives: Unite cheeky artists and activists to influence 2020 elections; produce 13 free Election Night circuses in swing states.

For more information on Atsuko Okatsuka, including the two-year anniversary of Let’s Go, Atsuko! on Feb. 15, visit www.atsukookatsuka.com.