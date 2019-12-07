Backpack Assembly with Nikkei Progressives

Nikkei Progressives will assemble backpacks for migrant children on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

NP has bought backpacks, toiletries and other supplies using funds from the benefit concert held Sept. 21 at the Aratani Theater. Thanks to the community’s generosity, NP more than doubled the fundraising goal of $10,000 to buy 400 backpacks and donate to immigrant rights groups.

The 800 attendees also learned more about the ongoing cruelty of U.S. immigration policies, and ways to fight back.

Thousands of new T-shirts bearing the logos of numerous basketball teams were solicited, gathered, sorted and transported by Carol Tanita and Wayne Nagao.

Volunteers are now needed to sort and pack all of these items into the backpacks. NP will provide the basics for each backpack, but if you would like to donate additional items, bring new travel-size toothpaste, bar soap (wrapped), face cloths, hand sanitizer, combs, hair brushes, Kleenex packs, and socks (children’s and adult sizes).

There will be an opportunity to write a note or card to include in the backpacks. Allies to End Detention will also be there to collect letters for folks incarcerated at Otay Mesa Detention Center in California.

For more information, visit Nikkei Progressives on Facebook.