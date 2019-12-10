Beaming in Japanese Fashion

BEAMS, Japan’s fashion and lifestyle retailer known for its history of collaborating with renowned global brands, is taking over the pop-up space at Fred Segal Sunset with a variety of BEAMS’ most beloved products.

Running through January 2020, this marks the first time BEAMS JAPAN brings its expertly curated collection to the U.S. Key products across lifestyle, men’s and women’s will be available exclusively at Fred Segal Sunset, the iconic, Los Angeles-based experiential retailer’s flagship location, and online at FredSegal.com.

Fred Segal was among the first to introduce BEAMS products to the U.S. in 2011 and since then has been a passionate supporter of the BEAMS brand. Most recently, BEAMS selected Fred Segal Sunset to launch its first retail project in the U.S., the BEAMS COUTURE X Ziploc collection.

“BEAMS JAPAN is a project and passion that I hold very close to my heart. For over 40 years since our California-inspired beginning, BEAMS introduced the best of the world to Japan,” said Yo Shitara, president of BEAMS. “At BEAMS JAPAN we turn around to introduce to the world what we love most about the many cultures of our vibrant country. It is with great honor and excitement that we bring BEAMS JAPAN to Fred Segal, the spiritual home of Los Angeles style and culture.”

“Coming off of our first highly successful retail project together, this pop-up further establishes Fred Segal’s deepening relationship with BEAMS,” said Jeff Lotman, chairman and owner of Fred Segal. “We’re like-minded brands who share an incredible synergy so we can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

The BEAMS pop-up at Fred Segal Sunset features an extensive selection of products from the following brands within the BEAMS portfolio:

• BEAMS JAPAN — A special edit of Japanese products from the 8-story flagship in Tokyo. BEAMS JAPAN curates products and concepts from a vast community of craftsmen and creators from around the world that BEAMS collaborated with throughout its rich history.

• BEAMS+ — Renowned for its masterful interpretation of classic American menswear, BEAMS PLUS is a private-label brand. The brand was launched to sustain the company’s passion for genuine American styles and draws inspiration from America’s Golden Age.

• BEAMS BOY — The brand quickly won over the hearts of women who wanted to dress like men, and has since become a go-to for tomboy styles. BEAMS BOY selects and styles pieces for women who love the strength and function of men’s fashions.

• BEAMS COUTURE — A private label that uses vintage pieces and dead stock that are “up-cycled” by careful, individual handwork to create one-of-a-kind fashion pieces.

• maturely — The collection offers a contemporary and elegant adaptation of traditional items. Designed for women who have a love for both modern and traditional styles and a desire to wear what they want without being bound by rules.

Consumers can shop the BEAMS pop-up at Fred Segal Sunset, located at 8500 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, and a selected curation online at www.fredsegal.com. Store hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.